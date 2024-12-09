Heritage Transport Museum celebrates its 11th anniversary

The Heritage Transport Museum (HTM) marked its 11th anniversary with a double feature, showcasing the contrasting worlds of futuristic visions and historical treasures. The museum unveiled two captivating exhibitions - ‘Light Years Ahead’ and ‘Prints of the Divine’ - on December 7, 2024 and the show is running until March 31, 2025.

The prestigious opening ceremony was graced by two eminent personalities, Rama Varma Thampuran (Prince of Kilimanoor Palace and descendant of Raja Ravi Varma and a renowned musician and cultural advocate, who carries forward the legacy of his ancestor) and Rajiv Lochan (Former Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art-NGMA).

‘Light Years Ahead’ immerses visitors in a world of imagination with captivating sculptural installations by acclaimed artist Vishal K Dar. These luminous creations envisioned as totems from an alternate realm, beckon with their otherworldly glow. The enigmatic forms, cryptic radiance, and tri-coloured coded messages spark curiosity and leave viewers contemplating the paths illuminated before them. This thought-provoking display, set in the Museum’s newly designed experience room, invites a journey beyond the present, encouraging dreams of the future.

On the other hand, ‘Prints of the Divine’ offers a captivating exploration of India’s artistic heritage. Curated by collector Prem Kandwal, this exhibition showcases a rare collection of oleographs, lithographic plates and postcards created by the renowned artists Raja Ravi Varma and M V Dhurandhar. Many of these artifacts are from Kandwal’s private collection and are being presented to the public for the very first time. This visually stunning exhibition narrates the history of early Indian prints, featuring a diverse selection of divine art across various mediums.

A renowned musician, singer, and composer, Thampuran remarked, “Art and music have always been my passion. They have the power to heal, inspire and transform lives. It’s a privilege to share this passion with the world.”

Rajiv Lochan also shared his views: “Art is a universal language transcending borders and cultures. By fostering creativity and encouraging dialogue, we can build a more connected and compassionate world.”

“We are thrilled to present these captivating exhibitions to celebrate our 11th anniversary. Both ‘Light Years Ahead’ and ‘Prints of the Divine’ offer unique journeys - one towards the future and the other exploring the past. We are confident that these exhibitions will further enrich the Museum’s offerings and provide a truly unforgettable experience for our visitors,” said Tarun Thakral, Founder and Managing Trustee of the Heritage Transport Museum.