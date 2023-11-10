Here’s why Dev has a personal connection with ‘Pradhan’

After the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, actor Ranveer Singh received praise for his authentic portrayal of Rocky. Similar expectations surround Avijit Sen’s upcoming film, ‘Pradhan’, where Dev is set to portray a character that closely mirrors his real-life persona.

Following the success of ‘Projapoti’, Sen, Dev and producer Atanu Raychaudhuri have collaborated again for the Christmas release of ‘Pradhan’, with Dev playing a police officer. The movie features a strong ensemble cast, including Paran Bandopadhyay, Mamata Shankar, Biswanath Basu, Koneenica Chakraborty, Anirban Chakrabarti and Soham Chakraborty as a police officer. ‘Pradhan’ also marks the big screen debut of Soumitrisha Kundu, known for her work in the TV serial ‘Mithai’.

“Atanu da and Avijit have known me for some time and they created a character in ‘Pradhan’ that closely resembles me. The character of Deepak Pradhan has striking similarities to how I speak and carry myself. ‘Pradhan’ is sure to make a lot of noise,” said Dev. On Friday, the superstar politician also unveiled the film’s poster at Nandan in Kolkata.