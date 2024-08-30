India International Centre will present ‘Heirloom Sarees: The Glory of India’s Woven Heritage’.

The exhibition is all about heirloom sarees from private collections that pay homage to the magnificent woven traditions of India. Many of the heirloom sarees are no longer being woven today as present-day sensibilities, raw material unavailability and diminishing weaving skills have played a part in the gradual decline of production of these special weaves. It highlights and exemplifies the wide variety of weaving skills, different types of yarns and the astonishingly beautiful aesthetics that were prevalent a few decades ago. The collection also highlights sarees woven in the important weaving clusters of the time including Kanchipuram, Benares, Paithan and others.

The exhibition will be on view at IIC’s Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex from September 1 to September 8, 2024, 11 am to 7 pm daily.