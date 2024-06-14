Heat can affect heart and kidney: Dr Saptarshi Basu

As the nation continues to reel under extreme temperatures, the tragic deaths of 33 polling staff members from heat-related illnesses during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh have been deeply traumatising. Reportedly, from March to May, India saw nearly 25,000 suspected cases of heat stroke, resulting in 56 fatalities.

Dr Saptarshi Basu, Consultant Medicine, Critical Care, In-charge of Emergency and Medical Superintendent, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, stated that prolonged heat exposure and dehydration can impair kidney function and potentially lead to acute kidney injury. He also said that heatwaves can increase strain on the heart and can also lead to heart attacks, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems. “Heat strokes, heat cramps and dehydration are common ailments due to extreme heat exposure. Heat stroke has a broad spectrum and can cause diarrhea, headaches, hypertension and blurred vision,” he said.

Dr Basu also bursts the myth of drinking excessive water. “Hydrating oneself well doesn’t mean drinking excessive water, especially for heart and kidney patients. Such cases are mostly seen in the elderly with cardiac issues and kidney problems and occasionally in healthy young adults as well,” he said.

The expert also urged people venturing into the sun for work to avoid street food, especially cut and uncovered fruits, as these can lead to cholera and vector-borne diseases. He also advised against going out in the heat unless absolutely necessary. “One should always carry water bottles, an umbrella, caps and sunglasses before going out in the heat. Additionally, in case of any uneasiness, the person should sit in the shade and inform family members through others,” he said.

Dr Basu also warned against stepping out into the sun directly from an air-conditioned room or entering an air-conditioned room immediately after coming from outside. “The body should be given time to acclimatize. In fact, drinking water soon after coming in from the heat is also not advisable. At least 15-20 minutes should be given before drinking water,” he said.

STAY SAFE!

• Avoid heat as much as possible

• Wear cotton clothes, preferably white

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothes

• Use sunglasses

• Wear caps

• Carry water bottles

• Carry an umbrella