Health, wellness and numerology

Numerology offers insights into health and well-being by analysing key numbers like ‘Life Path’, ‘Personal Year’ and ‘Soul Urge’. These numbers can guide individuals toward suitable activities, routines and emotional practices. Aligning with these numerical influences promotes holistic balance and complements traditional medical care.

Numerology can help one to retain good health. In numerology, each planet has been associated with a particular number - our health revels on our date of birth. Depending upon our date of birth, numerology shows what kind of tendencies one can develop and certain types of health problems. There is an extraordinary influence of numbers in connection with our destinies. Also, there are certain plants, fruits and herbs that are linked in connection with health. Numerology can help us to maintain good health.

People born on dates 1, 10, 19 or 28 of any month are ruled by the Sun. This means they tend to suffer from the heart in some form or the other such as palpitation and over-exertion. They can also have eye issues, so they should get their eyes tested on time. Number 1 people are strong from within and can recover quickly. They should massage their body with almond oil as that promotes blood circulation. They should avoid exposure to heat and sun. They should have raisins, saffron, cloves, bay leaf, honey and lemon in their daily diet.

People born on dates 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month are ruled by the Moon. They are often not very strong in their body composition and are prone to digestion-related issues. They also suffer from sleeplessness or insomnia. Number 2 people should try to drink water from a silver glass as it can help them ease indigestion, constipation and intestinal and gas troubles which they are prone to. They should avoid addiction to tea or coffee. Buttermilk is good for this number as well. They should consume a lot of cucumber, turnip and oregano.

People born on dates 3, 12, 21 or 30 of any month are governed by the planet Jupiter. They tend to suffer from overstraining of the nervous system. They are also inclined to have skin troubles, sciatica and nerve-related issues. They also have weak throats. They must take fenugreek seeds soaked overnight and massage their heads with sesame oil to decrease their nervous tension. They should also include figs and wheat in their diet.

People born on dates 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month are governed by Rahu. They are likely to suffer from mysterious ailments which can’t be diagnosed ordinarily. They are also prone to anaemia and pains in the back and head area. Number 4 people should have beetroot and spinach in their daily diet. They should consume a lot of carrot juice, apple juice and beetroot juice. Regular intake of herbal teas, green leafy vegetables and sprouts will help them remain strong and healthy.

People born on dates 5, 14 or 23 of any month are governed by the planet Mercury. They are prone to nervousness due to excessive mental strain, cough, cold, flu and insomnia. Number 5 people are inclined to take too much mental stress which results in nervous prostration and insomnia. They can overcome most of their health problems through adequate rest and meditation. They should avoid fear so that they can be strong internally. With good sleep and rest, they should include walnuts and citrus foods in the diet.

Those born on dates 6, 15 or 24 of any month are governed by the planet Venus. They are prone to infections of the nose, throat and lungs. Women may suffer from problems related to their breasts. They also have slightly weak hearts. Number 6 people have a strong robust body constitution and need plenty of fresh air. Due to their own carelessness, they suffer from diseases. ‘Pranayam’ or breathing exercises work magic for them. They should include any form of beans and almonds in their daily diet.

People born on dates 7, 16 or 25 of any month are governed by Ketu. They are prone to skin diseases and perspiration and are very sensitive to their surroundings which at times make them very nervous and lead to indigestion. They are sensitive and easily irritated with the slightest disturbances. They should take vitamins D and E. They must drink fresh fruit juices. They shouldn’t exhaust themselves from overworking. They should include grapes and mushrooms in their diet.

People born on dates 8, 17 or 26 are governed by the planet Saturn. They can have trouble with their liver, bile and intestines. They are also prone to suffer from headaches and rheumatism. They also have problems linked to teeth. Number 8 people should massage their bodies regularly with mustard oil. They should consume a lot of fluids over the day.

People born on dates 9, 18 or 27 of any month are governed by the Mars planet. They are prone to all kinds of fevers and have problems with their kidneys. They are prone to addictions, so they need to avoid intoxicants, alcohol and drugs. They should avoid oily and greasy food, pickles and hot spices. They should include a lot of onion and ginger in their daily diet in any form. Tulsi is their primary healing herb.

Numerology provides personalised advice for our journey of wellness. It doesn’t replace medical care but complements it by offering insight into how our natural energies align with our health needs. By figuring out the correct numbers, we can work toward balance and harmony in all aspects of our lives.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)