'Hawa' To Take Kolkata By Storm Again

Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury regretted that his film, 'Hawa', which found an overwhelming response at the 4th Bangladesh Film Festival in November at Nandan, couldn't find a release in Kolkata theatres. But the wait is over. Come December 16 and the Bangladeshi mystery drama, which has been sent for the 95th Academy Awards and has Chowdhury in the lead, is all set to hit the theatres of Kolkata and Bengal. On December 30, 'Hawa' will be released across the rest of India. On 'Twitter', the production and distribution house, which is releasing the film across India, wrote, "The official entry to the 95th Academy Awards by Bangladesh. Highest-grossing Bengali film of the year. 'Hawa' releasing on December 16 across Kolkata and West Bengal. December 30 across the rest of India. A 'Reliance Entertainment' and CEPL release."

Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, 'Hawa' tells the story of a group of fishermen, who catch a beautiful, mysterious woman in their net. The film literally created a storm during the recently held five-day Bangladeshi Film Festival in Kolkata. Such was the craze for the movie that its showings had to be increased at the film fest. Social media was flooded with photographs showing where the Kolkata audience stood in the queue for over half a kilometer to watch the 'Hawa' magic on screen. "The audience in Kolkata inundated us with so much love for 'Hawa' during the film fest. The positive response to 'Hawa' in Kolkata showed that good content will always be appreciated and geographical boundaries will never matter," Chowdhury told 'Millennium Post'.

Chowdhury, who is one of the most sought-after actors on both sides of the border, said the Kolkata audience had a lot of curiosity for 'Hawa' since the trailer was out. "After Dhaka, 'Hawa' was showcased in several parts of the world where there's a Bengali community. But somehow, we couldn't release the film in Bengal due to protocols," said Chowdhury, who became a household name in Kolkata after web series like 'Karagar' and 'Taqdeer'.

Meanwhile, an official from 'Reliance Entertainment' said that the decision to release 'Hawa' in Kolkata was taken before the Bangladeshi Film Festival in Kolkata was held. "We knew 'Hawa' had generated enough craze among the audience here. We saw the madness during the Bangladeshi Film Festival at Nandan," he said.