‘Had it been a biopic on Tagore, I wouldn’t have accepted it’

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee knew exactly what he was signing up for when offered the role of Rabindranath Tagore in Sayantan Ghosal’s Bengali film ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’. Recognising that Tagore’s role in the film was more symbolic, much like the portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, Priyanshu accepted the challenge. “ ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ isn’t a biopic on Tagore. His character serves as a symbolic thread woven into the narrative. Had it been a biopic, I wouldn’t have accepted it,” said the actor, who became a household name after the success of his debut film, ‘Tum Bin’ directed by Anubhav Sinha.

It was makeup artist Azad who suggested Priyanshu’s name to director Sayantan. Having worked with the actor on ‘Achena Uttam’, where he played Satyajit Ray, Azad found him a suitable fit for the portrayal of Tagore. The film covers five stages of Tagore's life and Priyanshu is pleased with the outcome. More so now that the film has been selected for the ‘Indian Panorama’ section of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It has also been nominated for the ‘ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal’. ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ is one of the three Bengali films featured in the ‘Indian Panorama’ at IFFI.

“I feel really happy that the film will be screened at the prestigious IFFI. I was working with Sayantan for the first time and was amazed to find out that he has done so much work in Bengal within such a brief time,” said Priyanshu.

Meanwhile, the actor feels immensely thankful for the opportunity to portray three Bengali icons: Tagore, Ray and Jyotirindranath Tagore (‘Moner Manush’) in films. He sees it as a special gift from Kolkata to a ‘probasi Bengali’. The ‘Paanch Adhyay’ actor also credited his parents for keeping alive his desire to work in Bengali films and acknowledged that being in Kolkata helps him connect with his roots.

Apart from ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ getting selected at IFFI, Priyanshu has another reason to celebrate. His recent big screen outing, ’12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has emerged as the sleeper hit of the year. In the film, which is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, Priyanshu is seen as DCP Dushyant Singh, an honest cop. Having worked with Chopra in ‘Shikara’, Priyanshu said he was elated when he received the call from his office to do the part. “The success of a film gives you the reach you desire. With Vidhu sir, be it ‘Shikara’ or ‘12th Fail’, it has always been a learning experience,” he said.