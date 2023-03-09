Habitat International Film Festival to begin on March 17

The Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF), to take place from March 17 until March 26, 2023, will bring people some great cinema from across the globe. From factual to fantastical and from surreal to sci-fi, people can watch films that entertain, thrill, tug at their heartstrings and widen their perspective.

10 days, 20 countries, over 60 films, award-winning and critically acclaimed cinema from across the globe and a special package from Australia, which is the ‘focus country’ of the festival this year. These festivals are special as they provide an opportunity for communal watching, discussions and interactions that are not possible in multiplex cinema viewing. It’s an opportunity to share a diversity of cultures, languages and voices.

Sunit Tandon, Director of India Habitat Centre, said, “The HIFF is back in its full-fledged form this year with an exciting line-up of top-notch new cinema from across the world, that is bound to be a treat for all film enthusiasts. Australia is the focus country in this edition and we also bring a cutting-edge ‘VR Section’ to the festival for the first time. Aspiring filmmakers will not want to miss the unique opportunity provided by Kieślowski Film School Documentary Workshop. I am delighted at the overall package curated by our programmes’ team for HIFF 2023.”

Some of the highlights of the HIFF 2023 include ‘Focus country - Australia’ from which the opening film, ‘The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone’, showcases the elliptical memories of the teen activist’s historic fight for transgender rights.

Documentary Workshop will be a four-day event hosted by the Kieślowski Film School from Poland. Grzegorz Paprzycki, an acclaimed new voice in contemporary Polish cinema and a Kieslowski Film School alumni, will also be one of the workshop trainers. It’s an exciting and comprehensive programme for aspiring documentary filmmakers and a unique opportunity to learn from experienced international faculty!

From the section of award-winning features at HIFF, ‘Elvis’, the buzzing Austin Butler-starrer that premiered at Cannes and is also nominated for multiple Oscars, will be screened.