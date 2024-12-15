Grand Christmas Day Brunch: A festive culinary extravaganza!

This holiday season, food lovers can immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of India’s iconic Grand Dame for the eagerly awaited ‘Grand Christmas Day Brunch’. Every aspect of this event has been meticulously crafted to transform a meal into a jubilant celebration, ideal for families, friends and food afficionados.

On December 25, indulge in an unforgettable culinary journey, expertly curated by the hotel’s Parisian Executive Chef Philippe Agnese and his dedicated team, who have devoted months to perfecting each exquisite recipe, ensuring a feast that will delight and satisfy every palate.

Guests will begin their experience with a breathtaking display of cold appetizers and salads, each as visually captivating as delectable. Seafood afficionados will embark on a festive adventure with the hotel’s lavish cold seafood selection, featuring ‘Bouillabaisse Poached Lobster’, freshwater ‘Scampi à L’étuvée’, freshly shucked oysters, an elegant ‘Caviar and Espumas’ station and much more. Their home-cured salmon offerings, including ‘Classic Gravlax’ and ‘Assam Tea Smoked Salmon’ with various gourmet spreads, elevate the dining experience.

Subsequently, people can relish the hotel’s traditional Christmas carvings, showcasing their six-hour slow-cooked Belgian ham, perfectly glazed to enhance its natural sweetness. Alongside a beautifully roasted turkey and tender lamb leg, embody the spirit of festive feasting.

Food lovers may also delve into the main course marvels from the ‘Indian Selection’, featuring ‘Malabar Lobster Curry’ and ‘Laal Maas Mutton’, paired with a ‘Continental Selection’ where Chef Philippe shares cherished family recipes, including ‘Confit of Salmon Filet’ and ‘Forest Mushroom Wellington’. For seafood lovers, the ‘Lobster Station’ presents a variety of lobster dishes, from ‘Lobster Thermidor’ to ‘Black Pepper Fried Lobster’.

The ‘Dim Sum Station’ offers a selection of steamed and seared delights. The ‘Asian Pancake Station’ features ‘Korean Vegetable Pancakes’ and ‘Octopus and Cabbage Okonomiyaki’, ensuring an epicurean journey across continents.

For those seeking heated delicacies, the hotel’s premium grill and satay stations boast an enticing array of fish and seafood, including ‘Chili Garlic Barramundi Fillet’ and ‘Fresh Scampi’. Meat lovers will relish the selection of satays and grilled meats, such as ‘Octopus and Garlic Butter Lobster’. The ‘Fried Station’ enhances the experience with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including ‘Prawn Tempura’ and ‘Truffle Churros’.

Between courses, indulge in a refined selection of charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, terrines, chutneys and freshly baked bread. As the meal draws to a close, prepare for a grand finale in the dessert room - a wonderland of sweet indulgences, featuring rich pastries, festive cakes, artisan chocolates and seasonal delights to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Venue: 1911, The Imperial, New Delhi

Price Range: ‘Grand Christmas Brunch’ - Rs 8800 + taxes per person; Kids’ buffet (6-11 years) - Rs 2800 + taxes; Unlimited prosecco/cocktails - Rs 2500 + taxes per person and Unlimited champagne - Rs 5500+ taxes per person

Timings: 12 pm - 4 pm

For reservations and enquiries, please write to 1911@theimperialindia.com or call us at +91-11-41116634