Grand Christmas Carnival: Celebrating fun and festivities!

Acropolis Mall, Kolkata’s favourite shopping and entertainment destination, unveiled its ‘Grand Christmas Carnival’ on December 24. The carnival will occur until January 1, 2025, from 1 pm to 9 pm. Packed with a plethora of engaging activities and festive cheer, the carnival promises an unforgettable holiday experience for visitors of all ages.

The event brings a star-studded sparkle to the mall, setting the perfect tone for the upcoming festivities. The celebration has also brought the magic of Santa Claus alive, offering children and families a chance to immerse themselves in the joy of the holiday season. The mall will host various exciting activities daily, including nail art, face tattoos, clay painting, perfume making and much more!

Children will also enjoy the experience zones specially catered for them with games like ‘Caricature’, ‘Snake and Ladder’, ‘Puzzle Wall’ and ‘Hit the Wicket’.

Subhadip Basu, Corporate General Manager of Hospitality & Mall (‘Merlin Group’), said, “Acropolis Mall has always been a hub of happiness for families and friends. This Christmas, we’re taking it a step further by curating a unique carnival that offers something for everyone. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!”