Sheraton New Delhi is celebrating the harvest festival of Pongal with ‘Golden Pongal’, a thoughtfully curated culinary showcase at its award-winning South Indian speciality restaurant, Dakshin. Available from January 14 to January 17, the festival brings together refined flavours, age-old traditions and the warmth of Southern Indian hospitality.

Rooted in gratitude for nature’s bounty, ‘Golden Pongal’ pays homage to the sunlit fields and timeless customs of South India. The special menu features traditional festive preparations crafted with authenticity and finesse, offering diners an immersive gastronomic experience that reflects the soul of the harvest season.

Guests can enjoy the à la carte Pongal selections during lunch from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 11:45 pm, making it an ideal celebration for both leisurely afternoons and elegant evenings.

Known for preserving the culinary heritage of Southern India, Dakshin continues its legacy by presenting regional flavours through a contemporary lens, using premium ingredients and time-honoured techniques.

Whether celebrating tradition or exploring regional cuisine, ‘Golden Pongal’ at Dakshin promises a festive dining experience steeped in culture, comfort and culinary excellence.

Venue: Dakshin - The Celebrated Tastes of Southern India

Dates: January 14 - January 17

Reservations: +91 92205 51562

Email: [email protected]