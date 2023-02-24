Golden period of Indian hospitality sector has just started: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

For celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the golden period of the Indian hospitality industry has just started.

“There was a short pause for COVID-19. But the hospitality sector in India has come back with a vengeance. I think the golden period of the Indian hospitality sector has just started,” said one of India’s most popular chefs in Kolkata. Kapoor was present at the closing ceremony of the ‘7th World Food Competition’ of the Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management in Kolkata on February 23.

He agreed that, like all industries, the food sector is also witnessing massive change.

“India is growing very fast. That’s what we are noticing in the food sector, too. There is growth in the market. People are willing to spend on luxury and travel. Everyone benefits if the business picks up. When there is social upliftment, the spending increases all across,” said the host of ‘Khana Khazana’, the longest-running cooking TV show in India.

Meanwhile, the chef also sounded confident about the latest farm-to-table dining concept. He believes the latest trend works for health-conscious people and makes the food cleaner and fresh.

“Farm-to-table is a sincere attempt to bring food from the farm to restaurants. It cuts down the time of travel of ingredients. When veggies are fresh, the food is better. The concept also allows for more interactivity between the diner, restaurant owner and farmers. This integrated approach results in much cleaner and fresher food,” said the Padma Shri awardee.

Ask him what his go-to food is when he comes to Kolkata and without batting an eyelid, he said: “Mishti doi. I am someone who loves sweets. But I hope the rules change. When you go to the airport, you can buy mishti doi, but you can’t carry it. I hope someone changes that rule,” smiled the food wizard.