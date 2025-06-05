‘Godrej Professional’ launches its new ‘Surreal Collection’

‘Godrej Professional’, a professional hair brand with products in hair care, colour, styling and treatments from ‘Godrej Consumer Products Limited’ (GCPL), recently unveiled its latest hair colour collection ‘The Surreal Collection’ and ‘Strait Smooth’, a modern straightening technique, now available across leading salons in Delhi.

To mark this launch, ‘Godrej Professional’ hosted a day-long event that brought together over 200 salonists and stylists from across Delhi. The event featured immersive training sessions designed to upskill salon professionals in advanced colouring techniques, culminating in a spectacular hair show that showcased the ‘Surreal Collection’ in all its glory. Adding a touch of glamour to the evening, actress Tejasswi Prakash walked the ramp, sporting one of the collection’s signature looks.

Abhinav Grandhi, Business Head of ‘Godrej Professional’, said, “For decades, Godrej has been a trailblazer in India’s hair colour market, establishing itself as a dominant force in the retail sector and revolutionising the industry. Building on this expertise, we ventured into professional hair care with ‘Godrej Professional’ a few years ago, with a clear vision to empower hairstylists and transform salons into hubs of innovation and creativity.”

Walking the ramp for the ‘Godrej Professional’ hair show, Tejasswi Prakash, said, “Hair, for me, has always been a canvas of self-expression. The right cut or colour doesn’t just change how you look - it transforms how you feel. Walking the ramp for ‘Godrej Professional’, wearing a look from the ‘Surreal Collection’, was an experience I’ll always cherish. The way each hair colour draws from the beauty of nature and is backed by science and technique is incredible.”