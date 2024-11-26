Goa wins ‘Best Coastal Spirit Showcase’ Award at TITF 2024

Goa has made an extraordinary mark on global tourism by winning the prestigious ‘Best Coastal Spirit Showcase’ award at the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF) 2024 held at the CAEx, Tashkent. The award was presented to Goa’s delegation by Dilshad Bahadirovich, Director of the ‘National PR-center’ under the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This remarkable achievement not only celebrates Goa’s diverse tourism offerings but also highlights its growing reputation as a key player in the international tourism industry.

The delegation, led by Rohan A Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Information and Technology; Electronics and Communications and Printing and Stationery, included Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Minister for Tourism; Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager and Anil Dalal, Manager, GTDC, presented Goa as a holistic travel destination that goes beyond its iconic beaches, emphasising hinterland experiences and responsible tourism.

Rohan A Khaunte paid tribute at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Monument in Tashkent, honouring the legacy of Indo-Uzbek relations. He also met with the Deputy Chairman for Commerce and Tourism Shukhrat Yadgarov of Uzbekistan Airlines to discuss enhancing air connectivity and increasing flight frequency between Tashkent and Goa.

The ‘Goa Tourism Pavilion’ at TITF 2024 attracted significant attention, with its engaging discussions, innovative VR experiences and captivating cultural performances.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, expressed his pride over winning the prestigious award: “This prestigious recognition at TITF Tashkent marks a proud moment for Goa, highlighting our continued commitment to sustainable tourism and the promotion of the state’s vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled hospitality. Goa’s rich heritage and modern appeal provide an exceptional experience for visitors and this award further reinforces our standing as a leading global destination. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to creating meaningful, authentic experiences that not only attract tourists from around the world but also preserve the very essence of what makes Goa truly special.”

A ‘Meet and Greet’ in Tashkent, organised by the Embassy of Bharat, Government of Bharat and Goa Tourism which was graced by Rohan A Khaunte and Smita Pant, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, brought together trade partners, co-exhibitors and social media influencers.