Glimpses of the brutal past

When the world came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, news photographers risked their lives every day lest people forget what civilisation was going through.

Anindya Chattopadhyay’s rigorous and sensitive work during the two years based out of Delhi, one of the worst-hit pandemic spots in the world, is a reminder to humanity that some people worked round the clock, putting their lives at risk, to ensure that most others lived through these dark times.

From June 9 to June 12, 2023, a glimpse of his work at the Academy of Fine Arts was on display in Kolkata, the city that nurtured him.