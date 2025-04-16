Germany unveils 2025 tourism initiatives

The German tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with Indian travellers playing a key role in driving this momentum. The country has witnessed a surge in visitor numbers, reflecting a significant rise in tourism compared to previous years. With a strong air connectivity between India and Germany tourism has expanded significantly, with the number of monthly flights rising from 241 in January 2019 to 309 in January 2025, marking a 28 percent increase. The heightened demand for direct flights underscores Germany’s growing appeal among Indian tourists, ensuring greater ease of access and a seamless travel experience.

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and German Embassy in India successfully conducted a joint press conference, highlighting Germany as the premier destination for Indian travellers. The event showed exclusive offers designed for those seeking romantic getaways and immersive nature-filled and sustainable travel experiences. Recognising the growing interest of Indian tourists in Germany, GNTB introduced specially curated packages tailored to their preferences.

There has been a remarkable 71,138 visitor (8.6 percent) surge in overnight stays by Indian tourists in 2024 to Germany, reaching 897,841. The total mean length of stay of Indian tourists was 9.6 nights in 2024 in Germany, compared to 9.3 nights in 2023, reflecting their growing engagement with the destination. This significant growth, coupled with Skift India’s report highlighting that Indian travellers’ spending soared four times faster than the global average, underscored the strategic importance of this dynamic market. The new tourism packages will position Germany as a premier destination for discerning Indian honeymooners and cultural explorers, offering a blend of romantic allure and historical depth.

Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales Office - India at the GNTO, emphasised the country’s growing appeal: “Germany ignites Indian wanderlust by offering romantic escapes and cultural deep dives that cater to the modern traveller. Whether it’s a couple looking for a peaceful retreat amidst nature or an adventurous exploration of our historic routes, Germany has something exceptional to offer. We believe our focus on sustainability and cultural richness will resonate deeply with Indian travellers, especially those seeking romantic breakaways.”

The partners from the ‘Lufthansa Group’ stated, “With a legacy of over six decades in India, our commitment to the Indian market is as strong as ever. Today, we operate 64 weekly flights connecting India to Europe, serving more cities across the country than in any other Asia Pacific nation. Our decision to launch the groundbreaking ‘Lufthansa Allegris First Class’ product in the city of Bengaluru underscores India’s strategic importance to us. As we look to the future, we see incredible opportunities for continued growth in India.”

As interest continues to soar, Germany remains at the forefront of global tourism, welcoming Indian visitors with unparalleled hospitality and tailored travel offerings. In 2025, the GNTB is set to introduce three key tourism initiatives: ‘Romantic Germany’ (tailored for honeymooners), ‘Cultureland Germany’ (showcasing the country’s rich artistic and historical heritage) and ‘Embrace German Nature’ (highlighting sustainable and eco-conscious travel experiences).