Germany records 85% growth in Indian visitors from Jan-Aug 2023

Tourism from India to Germany is developing well, with a recovery of 496 percent in the period from January to August 2023 compared to January to August 2021. Renowned for its captivating natural landscapes and rich cultural experiences, Germany has witnessed a significant increase in tourism from Indian cities.

Further, the ‘German National Tourist Board’ (GNTB) revealed a huge 496 percent rise in visits by Indians in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2021, underscoring the country’s favourable post-pandemic recovery. Although the overall figures are still 15 percent below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, an increase of 85 percent from 2022 is clear evidence of the country’s enduring appeal.

Additionally, with India providing 541,579 overnight stays in the first six months of 2023, compared to 339,503 in H1 2022 and just 90,843 in H1 2021, India has established itself as one of the most important and potential Asian markets for inbound tourism to Germany.

To sustain this positive momentum, GNTB reintroduced its ‘Simply Feel Good’ campaign last month, providing valuable tips on environmental initiatives to reduce carbon footprints while travelling. This campaign aligns with the demands of conscientious travellers, emphasising Germany’s commitment to environmentally friendly travel experiences.

In tandem, the ‘Embrace German Nature’ campaign, which is running across the Indian market through collaborations with influencers and digital campaigns, has raised awareness of Germany’s diverse natural wonders. From protected landscapes and cycling trails to rejuvenating spas and much more, the campaign resonates well with Indian travellers seeking immersive wilderness experiences.

“These initiatives have significantly contributed to an increase in Indian footfall, highlighting the successful synergy between Germany’s eco-friendly offerings and the discerning tastes of Indian travellers. As visitors from the region increasingly seek both environmental consciousness and cultural exploration, Germany stands to offer enriching experiences to a growing audience,” said Romit Theophilus, director of the German National Tourist Office in India.

For more information on Germany and its offerings, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html