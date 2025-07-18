‘German Fairytale Route’ turns 50!

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is thrilled to invite Indian travellers to experience the magic of the German Fairytale Route, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. This iconic 370-mile journey, stretching from Hanau to Bremen, plunges into the very heart of the Brothers Grimm’s timeless tales, allowing everyone to discover the real-world landscapes that inspired beloved stories like ‘Cinderella’, ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Founded in 1975, this legendary route connects approximately 70 captivating destinations. Imagine tracing the footsteps of Wilhelm and Jacob Grimm through their birthplaces, universities, workplaces and homes. All will wander through charming half-timbered towns, marvel at scenic natural landscapes and explore impressive castles and palaces that truly bring these cherished fairy tales to life. Beyond the captivating narrative, the route also offers a rich tapestry of art, culture, vibrant cities and the warm, inviting hospitality of Germany, nestled amidst eight nature parks, beautiful low mountain ranges and serene rivers.

Adding to the allure, 2025 promises a spectacular calendar of special events. Cities along the route will burst with musical shows, vibrant parades, themed markets and engaging interactive storytelling sessions. One can experience a magical fairytale festival weekend at Sababurg in Kassel, famously known as the home of ‘Sleeping Beauty’. While in Kassel, be sure to visit the world-renowned Grimmwelt Museum, where original manuscripts of the Grimms’ fairy tales are preserved as part of UNESCO’s ‘Memory of the World’ programme.

Designed with modern travellers in mind, the German Fairytale Route boasts excellent infrastructure, making exploration by rental car or train incredibly convenient. One can unwind in cozy inns, charming boutique hotels or even experience the unique stay of a castle accommodation. For eco-conscious travellers, EV charging stations are readily available and the route can even be explored sustainably by bike or e-bike. From enchanting fairytale-themed dinners and scenic hikes through mystical forests to vibrant fairytale festivals, this route promises a deeply immersive and unforgettable adventure for the entire family.

“We are absolutely thrilled to invite Indian travellers to embark on an enchanting journey along the German Fairytale Route as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025. This iconic route offers a unique opportunity to step into the magical world of the Brothers Grimm, exploring the very landscapes that inspired beloved tales like ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’. Beyond the captivating stories, visitors will discover Germany’s rich culture, vibrant cities and warm hospitality, all amidst stunning natural beauty,” said Romit Theophilus, Director for Marketing & Sales Office, GNTO India.

Visit the GNTB website at https://www.germany.travel/en/campaign/fairytale-route/home.html for more information.