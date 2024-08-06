Garmin Smartwatches Revolutionise Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring

NEW DELHI: Garmin smartwatches are transforming healthcare, surpassing the simple step-counting capabilities of earlier fitness trackers. Equipped with advanced sensors, these devices now play a crucial role in monitoring various health issues, aiding clinical research, and enhancing remote patient monitoring (RPM). As a leader in this transformative shift, Garmin has integrated extensive health and wellness features into their devices, fostering patient engagement and facilitating health management.



The global smartwatch market is poised to grow from USD 33.58 billion in 2024 to USD 103.61 billion by 2032. This growth underscores the increasing recognition of smartwatches for their practical health benefits. Garmin devices seamlessly integrate with third-party platforms via health APIs and SDKs, enabling healthcare teams to receive real-time data and maintain ongoing communication with patients. By providing vital signs, activity levels, and sleep patterns, these devices help healthcare professionals develop personalised care plans. Garmin’s Health Connected Ecosystem continuously gathers detailed patient data, allowing healthcare providers to understand health patterns and gain a comprehensive view of patient well-being.

Known for their high quality, superior battery life, and accuracy, Garmin devices are being utilised in health research at prestigious institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML). AIIMS is leveraging data from Garmin Vivosmart 5 smartwatches to develop an AI model for detecting preictal phases of epileptic seizures in real-time. This innovation aims to prevent sudden, unexpected deaths in epilepsy (SUDEP) and improve treatment options. Meanwhile, RML and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Hospital are using Garmin devices to track the health of medical professionals, studying how exercise impacts biochemical markers related to stress, inflammation, and antioxidant capacity.

In the realm of RPM, companies like Medixine, Vitalera, and Movn Health are utilising Garmin devices to enhance health monitoring and management. Medixine integrates Garmin's activity and sleep data into its platform, improving chronic illness management. Vitalera employs Garmin devices for continuous monitoring of long-term oxygen therapy patients, enabling personalised treatment plans and early health issue detection. Movn Health supports cardiac recovery through virtual cardiac rehab, remote patient monitoring using Garmin Venu Sq smartwatches, and real-time data integration.