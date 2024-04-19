Fusion Threads: Keeping people cool and chic

Pooja Kapoor, a well-known fashion designer from Kolkata, has dedicated 15 years to her craft. Previously, she led Kaira alongside Sunny S Pitti. Now, for the past seven years, she’s been the proud owner of ‘Sansa’, her own fashion brand.

Her latest collection, ‘Fusion Threads’, draws inspiration from the serene depths of the ocean and the vibrancy of summer.

“We’ve chosen light and airy fabrics like cotton, linens and denim, with relaxed cuts and straight silhouettes. It’s inspired by the carefree spirit of summer and the relaxed vibes of coastal living. We’ve chosen soft and breathable fabrics in light and vibrant colours. The cuts are relaxed and effortless, with options ranging from denim to Hakoba dresses,” said Kapoor.

Denim, with its durable and versatile nature, embodies resilience, much like the strength and endurance found in women. Its ability to withstand wear and tear mirrors the resilience of women facing challenges, said the fashion designer.

Meanwhile, sustainability is at the heart of her brand. She sources organic and eco-friendly materials, prioritises ethical manufacturing practices and strives for minimal waste throughout the production process.

“My fashion journey has been one of constant evolution and learning. We’ve grown from a small start-up to a recognised brand by staying true to our values and listening to our customers’ feedback. Growing steadily by staying true to our values and continuously innovating our designs has been the main highlight of our journey,” she said.

When asked about the ideal fabrics for summer wear, Kapoor said, “Lightweight denim fabrics are popular choices. Relaxed fits such as denim jeans, denim shorts and cowl dresses are also trending.”