To be inaugurated by Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO, on May 1, 2024, at 6:30 pm, the India International Centre will present an exhibition titled ‘From New Orleans to Bombay: The Journey of Jazz in India’.

The exhibition is based on the extensive collections of jazz at the Archives and Research Center of Ethnomusicology of the American Institute of Indian Studies. The major holdings are the collections of Naresh Fernandes, author of ‘Taj Mahal Foxtrot’ and a well-known expert on jazz in India, as well as Niranjan Jhaveri, a famous jazz aficionado.

The interactive exhibition includes offline kiosks that bring together over 600 tracks of music as well as photographs and documents that trace the history of jazz in India from the 1920s to the current era from the two collections.

To be presented to the audiences at IIC’s Annexe Art Gallery, the exhibition will be on view from May 2 to May 10, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm daily.