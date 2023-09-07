From coffee to ice cream, a slice of ‘joy’ at Novotel Kolkata

Waiting for a meeting in the hotel lobby and craving a Blue Tokai mocha or cappuccino? At Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, one can enjoy their favourite coffee brand while waiting for their meeting at Café Joy, the news outlet that fosters a sense of community.

Whether people are in the mood for masala tea from ‘Tea Box’, a delightful scoop of ice cream from ‘The Fat Little Penguin’, a beautifully crafted mezze platter or some crunchy calamari rings with a chili tamarind dip, the hotel guarantees that their experience begins on a high note the moment they set foot on the property.

“The idea behind Café Joy was to create a warm and welcoming space the moment one steps onto the property. We didn’t want the lobby to be a mundane place. At Café Joy, guests can leisurely savour the finest coffee before they depart and even those who aren’t staying with us are welcome to relish a delightful meal and a pleasant experience. The city of joy has given us so much joy in the last nine years, so Café Joy is our return gift to Kolkata on our ninth anniversary,” said General Manager Arjun Kaggallu.

Kaggallu also wanted to change the concept of dining at a five-star hotel. That’s why the pricing at Café Joy is kept within a moderate range, ensuring that local residents can easily step onto the property and relish both the food and the ambiance.

“We have always been known as a room-driven property and a great wedding destination. But I believe that the way to anyone’s heart is through the stomach. Beyond our reputation as a place to stay, we want to be renowned as a top-notch dining destination too. Café Joy is a spirit of collaboration. We acknowledge that we may not excel in everything, so we decided to bring together experts who excel in their respective culinary domains under one roof,” he said.

Before Durga Puja, the property has exciting plans to enhance its entire F&B section. They are gearing up to introduce a special section dedicated to gourmet burgers, curated by Chef Vicky Ratnani. Additionally, there will be a separate section for kebabs.