French Patisserie Competition ends with a bang!

Business France India, the French Trade and Investment Commission, Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University, one of the premier hospitality education institutions in the world, in association with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the French Patisserie Competition, celebrating the finest French pastry talent across India.

The competition concluded with a grand award ceremony at the Embassy of France in New Delhi. The remarkable competition showcased the outstanding skills and creativity of pastry chefs from five major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Puducherry and Bengaluru.

The competition journey commenced with 40 talented contestants competing for a coveted spot in the finale, after a series of rigorous and inspiring rounds, 13 exceptional finalists emerged, representing their cities with pride and passion. The grand finale featured an impressive display of culinary artistry, culminating in the announcement of the winners.

The winners of the French Patisserie Competition included Prerna Kothari (Senior Learning Facilitator at Le Cordon Bleu School of Hospitality and Tourism, GD Goenka University, Gurugram), Akash Khandelwal, (Senior Sous Chef at Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi) and Sayali S Avhad, (Entrepreneur and owner of ‘Chef Lee Bakes’ and Assistant Professor at Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management, Pune).

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Ambassador of France to India, H.E Thierry Mathou, representatives from all corners of the F&B industry, Business France, Le Cordon Bleu and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce.

The award ceremony was a vibrant celebration, incorporating numerous activities and highlights. The guests had the chance to enjoy the catering provided by Lalit, the event's hospitality partner.