French artist connects Kolkata & France with street art

If you move around Kolkata, you will see how artists have paid tribute to the city’s love for cinema and literature through street art. In fact, the streets of Kolkata are an absolute joy for any artist. And now, Kashink, a major name in the international street art scene from France, is on a tour to Kolkata. The French artist is in Kolkata till Friday to display his works at Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), which challenge social norms and celebrate freedom of identity.

This artist tour is part of the fifth edition of ‘Wall Art India’. Organised by the ‘Alliance Française’ network in India, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India and the Institut Français, ‘Wall Art India’ has, since 2021, transformed city walls into open-air galleries, free and accessible to all.

Spanning 15 cities across the country, the festival brings together four internationally recognised artists, including Khatra, a Baroda-trained artist, who is known for his bold, meditative murals, France’s Kesadi and Dey MKO. The 2026 edition places women’s creativity and emerging urban voices at the centre of the project.

The grand finale, to be held in Bangalore on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, will bring three artists together for a monumental collaborative mural, marking the culmination of a month of shared creation and cross-cultural dialogue.