The India International Centre (IIC) has organised ‘Frames of Eternity - The Monochrome Chronicles of Roshan Lal Chopra: A Retrospective Photo Exhibition’.

Curated by Ravi Chopra and Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna, this exhibition showcases the rare black-and-white photographs of Roshan Lal Chopra. Spanning Delhi’s evolving landscape, everyday life, political upheavals and prominent leaders, the works reflect his distinguished career in photojournalism. The exhibition forms an evocative visual archive of immense social and historical significance.

The exhibition will remain open daily from 11 am to 7 pm at IIC’s Art Gallery (Main).