Four directors, four new Bengali films unveiled

On Monday, Tollywood witnessed the ‘mahurat’ of four big films, which saw the presence of four well-known Bengali filmmakers, including Srijit Mukherji, Raj Chakraborty, Debaloy Bhattacharya and Joydeep Mukherjee - all backed by ‘SVF’.

Like always, Srijit has an ensemble to watch out for. Said to be an adaptation of Reginald Rose’s ‘12 Angry Men’, Srijit has roped in Kaushik Ganguly, Anirban Bhattacharya, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rudranil Ghosh, Sauraseni Maitra, Riddhi Sen, Kanchan Mullick, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ritwick Chakraborty, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Kaushik Sen and others. He will start shooting for the film after he wraps up ‘Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr’, which goes on the floors on March 19.

Raj Chakraborty is back with ‘SVF’ after six years of ‘Adventures of Jojo’ (2018). This time, Raj is all set to make a heartwarming family drama featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Ritwick Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Anashua Majumdar and Sohini Sengupta.

When Debaloy Bhattacharya teamed up with Subhashree Ganguly for ‘Indubala Bhaater Hotel’ on OTT, it was a huge success. Now, the actor-director pair is back with a chilling horror thriller starring Subhashree Ganguly.

Director Joydeep Mukherjee is back in his comfort zone, that is, ‘Eken Babu’ starring Anirban Chakrabarti. This time, Eken will be exploring new ventures in Russia.