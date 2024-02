Director Tathagata Mukherjee’s latest Bengali film, ‘Pariya’, sheds light on the plight of street dogs. Lead actors Vikram Chatterjee, Angana Roy and Sreelekha Mitra are not just portraying roles but are also actively involved in real-life efforts to support these voiceless creatures. The cast and crew’s dedication extends beyond the screen, as was recently evident when they organised a bike rally to raise awareness for street dogs.