Flavours of Rajasthan: A celebration of rich heritage and exquisite cuisine

From the famous ‘Dal Bati Churma’ to the fiery ‘Laal Maas’, The Park New Delhi’s ‘Flavours of Rajasthan’ captivates Delhi’s food enthusiasts with a delectable array of flavours from the desert state. Experience the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan, right in the heart of the capital, at this exquisite gastronomic celebration.

Indulge in the vibrant flavours of Rajasthan with the hotel’s meticulously curated menu by Chef Sailash Kumar Yadav. With years of experience working in Jodhpur, Chef Sailash brings his expertise in authentic Rajasthani cuisine to the food festival. Each dish is perfectly crafted, offering an immersive experience of Rajasthan’s rich heritage. From the robust spices to the traditional cooking techniques, Chef Sailash’s menu captures the essence of Rajasthan’s culinary legacy, inviting all to savour the stories and traditions embedded in every bite.

Relish the authentic taste of ‘Makki Ro Raab’, ‘Mirchi Vada’, ‘Jodhpuri Murg’, traditional ‘Gatta Curry’, ‘Ker Sangri’, ‘Maachli Jaisamandi’ and many more as the hotel celebrates the culinary heritage of Rajasthan through these delightful delicacies.

People can make their reservations by gathering their appetites and be prepared for an extraordinary dining experience.

Where: Mist, The Park, 15 Parliament Street, New Delhi 110001

When: July 27 to August 10, 2024

Availability: Lunch and Dinner (Curated set menu and a la carte)

For reservations, please call: +91 9654203076, 011 2374 3000