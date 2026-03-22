Flavours, Fabrics & Folk: Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 brings tribal India to Delhi’s heart

In the heart of the capital, amid the historic greens of Sunder Nursery, a different India is unfolding - one that is rooted in forests, woven in tradition and alive with rhythm. Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, currently underway, isn’t just a festival but a sensory journey into the country’s tribal soul. The festival, which runs until March 30, offers a unique platform that brings together tribal art, culture, cuisine and enterprise under one roof.

Organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with TRIFED, the festival brings together over 1000 tribal artisans, chefs and performers, offering Delhiites a rare chance to experience indigenous culture in its most authentic form. The festival was inaugurated by Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, in the presence of Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, along with senior officials, artisans and stakeholders from across the country. The event marks a significant initiative towards promoting tribal heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Jual Oram said, “Bharat Tribes Fest reflects the rich traditions, creativity and resilience of India’s tribal communities. It provides a national platform to showcase tribal art, crafts, handlooms and cuisine while strengthening market linkages for artisans and entrepreneurs. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities.”

Spread across a thoughtfully curated space, the festival features over 200 stalls showcasing tribal products, including handicrafts, handlooms, forest produce and traditional cuisine. Participation from 78 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) highlights the role of value addition and entrepreneurship in tribal economies. With 310 art and craft participants, 120 tribal cuisine stalls and 17 live craft demonstrations, the festival offers visitors an immersive experience of India’s indigenous traditions. These products reflect not only artistic excellence, but also sustainable practices deeply rooted in tribal lifestyles. From ‘Dokhra’ art of Chhattisgarh to pottery from Manipur and brass craft from Ladakh, the exhibits highlight the diversity and uniqueness of India’s tribal craftsmanship.

A major attraction of the festival is the ‘Signature Pavilion’ and the launch of the RISA brand, which aims to position tribal textiles and crafts on a contemporary, design-led platform. Curated in collaboration with leading designers, RISA showcases premium products such as Eri and Muga silk from Assam, Kotpad cotton from Odisha, Changpa Pashmina from Ladakh and Toda embroidery from Tamil Nadu. The initiative is expected to enhance global recognition of tribal products while ensuring better income opportunities for artisans.

Highlighting this initiative, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said, “Bharat Tribes Fest highlights the immense potential of tribal craftsmanship while ensuring preservation of traditional knowledge systems. The launch of RISA marks an important step in promoting indigenous tribal products in wider markets.”

Traditional tribal textiles form a key highlight of the festival. Fabrics such as Eri and Muga silk from Assam, Kotpad cotton from Odisha, Changpa Pashmina from Ladakh and Toda embroidery from Tamil Nadu are on display, representing centuries-old weaving traditions. Each textile carries distinct patterns and motifs inspired by tribal culture, mythology and environment, reinforcing their cultural significance beyond mere utility.

The festival also places strong emphasis on business and entrepreneurship. The Bharat Tribes Business Conclave, a multi-day event, brings together policymakers, industry leaders and tribal entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for collaboration and market expansion. Sessions on food systems, textiles and tourism highlight the growing role of tribal enterprises in India’s economic landscape. Additionally, a CSR Conclave aims to strengthen partnerships between corporate institutions and tribal communities.

Speaking about market linkages, M Rajamurugan, Managing Director of TRIFED, said, “Bharat Tribes Fest serves as a significant platform to promote tribal products and strengthen value chains. Through initiatives like Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and RISA, we are enabling greater economic opportunities for tribal communities.”

One of the major attractions of the festival is its tribal food court, featuring 30 stalls representing 21 states. Visitors can experience authentic, locally sourced cuisines prepared by tribal chefs, offering a rare glimpse into indigenous food traditions that remain largely unexplored in mainstream urban spaces.

Cultural performances form the heart of the festival, with over 400 tribal artists presenting traditional dances, music and performances every evening. From the energetic Natua dance to the vibrant Pad Dangal and Mandri performances, the cultural segment reflects the diversity and richness of tribal traditions across India.

Beyond its colours and crowds, Bharat Tribes Fest is an economic and cultural bridge. It offers direct market access to artisans, strengthens livelihoods and fosters meaningful interaction between tribal communities and urban audiences. As the festival continues to draw large crowds, it stands as a powerful celebration of India’s indigenous heritage. By bringing together culture, commerce and community, Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 not only showcases the richness of tribal India but also reinforces the vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.