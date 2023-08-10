First look: Sohini Sarkar returns with new season of ‘Sampurna’

For those who loved watching Sohini Sarkar in ‘Sampurna’, here’s good news. The popular web series is coming with season two. In season one, audiences saw how Sampurna (Sohini) has been a pillar of support for Nandini, but what about her own struggle? In the first look of ‘Sampurna 2’, people find her getting married to Pratim. “I’m eagerly anticipating Sampurna’s comeback to the screen. Ever since the unveiling of the appearance, I’ve been intrigued by the ambiguity surrounding whether it’s a prequel or sequel,” said Sohini.

Director Sayantan Ghosal said the new season delves deeper into Sampurna’s life and the injustices she faces: “The dynamics of the story also change with the introduction of new characters, but whether they’re from the past, present or future, the audience will have to watch and find out.”