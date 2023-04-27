First look of film based on Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Streer Potro’ unveiled

Here’s the first look of actor Joy Sengupta from ‘Mahanagari Theke Dure’, a Bengali film based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story ‘Streer Potro’. Directed by Sweta Basu and Ayan Sen, the film also stars Bhaswar Chatterjee, Srabani Ghosh and Lily Chakraborty and will hit theatres on May 19. In 1972, Purnendu Patri directed Madhabi Mukherjee in the lead role in a Bengali film of the same name. First published in 1914, ‘Streer Potro’ is considered a pioneering feminist text.