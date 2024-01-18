First look of Bengali film ‘Flashback’ unveiled

Bangladeshi actors now have a consistent presence in Tollywood. From Jaya Ahsan being the most known popular in the Bengali film fraternity, people have seen how the audiences here have warmed up to Bangladeshi actors like Chanchal Chowdhury, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Arifin Shuvoo, Apurba and Mosharraf Karim.

Now, another popular Bangladeshi actor Shobnom Bubly has started shooting in Kolkata for her new film, ‘Flashback’.

Directed by Rashed Raha, the film also stars Kaushik Ganguly and Saurav Das. Ganguly plays Anjan, a once-renowned theater actor, who prefers now to act in real life. Das will be seen playing vagabond DK. Bubly plays a filmmaker in the film, which captures their journeys against the backdrop of the mountains. After the schedule in Kolkata, the team will film the scenic landscapes of North Bengal.