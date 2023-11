In celebration of Children’s Day, director Suman Ghosh has unveiled the official poster of the much-anticipated Mithun Chakrabarty-starrer, ‘Kabuliwala’. Scheduled for a Christmas 2023 release, ‘Kabuliwala’, which is based on a popular short story by Rabindranath Tagore, also stars Sohini Sarkar and Abir Chatterjee. Indraadip Das Gupta composed the music for the Bengali film.