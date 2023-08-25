First Look: Dev in Bengali film 'Pradhan'

As ‘Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo’ continues to run in theatres, actor-producer Dev has started shooting for his new Bengali film ‘Pradhan’. The actor-politician shared the first look of the film on his social media. The photograph indicates that the actor will be seen playing a cop in Avijit Sen’s directorial. To release in Christmas 2023, the Bengali film marks the debut of Soumitrisha, who is popular for her portrayal of Mithai in the Bengali serial of the same name.