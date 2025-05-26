FIBROPLUG: A step towards indigenously developed technology for emergency battlefield situations

FIBROPLUG, a breakthrough innovation for haemorrhage control, has been used by Indian defence forces and various coveted units across borders and in emergency response scenarios. More than 3000 units were lifted by defence establishment in the last five days. More orders received ‘Fibroheal’, which is operating at a war level to support the nation.

Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, emphasised, “FIBROPLUG demonstrates the catalytic effect of targeted support and collaboration on India’s innovation ecosystem. Through our SBIRI and PCP schemes, BIRAC is proud to have enabled the translation of cutting-edge research into an affordable, world-class healthcare solution addressing the critical need for rapid haemorrhage control. The success of FIBROPLUG highlights the strength of industry-academia partnerships and reaffirms our commitment to nurturing indigenous innovations that enhance India’s healthcare capabilities and self-reliance.”

FIBROPLUG is India’s first patented silk-chitosan composite haemostatic sponge, a homegrown innovation enabled by DBT-BIRAC’s SBIRI and PCP schemes. The technology was jointly developed by ‘Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt Ltd’, an innovative Indian Medtech startup founded by Vivek Mishra and Bharat Tandon and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. FIBROPLUG marks a significant leap forward in rapid haemorrhage control for accidental, surgical and field injuries. Its affordability, field readiness and life-saving potential make it an ideal frontline tool during large-scale humanitarian and defence operations.

The journey of FIBROPLUG began in 2018, inspired by the urgent need for an indigenous solution after witnessing our defence and emergency responders rely on costly imported products. Participation in the DRDO-CRPF Grand Challenge and direct engagement with frontline personnel revealed the critical gaps in trauma care and motivated the team to develop a superior, affordable alternative in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

With the support of DBT-BIRAC’s funding, equity and access to advanced research infrastructure, the innovators transformed cutting-edge biomaterial research into a clinically validated, life-saving product. FIBROPLUG launched during the mega international event ‘Global Bio-India’ held in December 2023, was introduced in the market in early 2024 with a clear focus on addressing the challenges faced in war-like conflict zones and critical care situations. FIBROPLUG is currently manufactured at a capacity of 5,000 units per month, with the potential to scale up as support and infrastructure grow.

Key Features

• First-of-its-kind patented technology: Combines silk, chitosan and silica in a novel bio-composite, enabling rapid clotting within seconds and forming a protective barrier over wounds.

• Versatile application: Available as a sponge, easy peel matrix, Z-fold ribbon/roll and granules, in multiple sizes, allowing effective control of bleeding in a wide range of injuries, including deep and difficult wounds.

• Non-adherent and biocompatible: Safe for use, easy to remove and acts as a barrier against wound pathogens, minimising infection risk.

• Rapid and reliable: Arrests bleeding quickly, increasing clot strength and reducing chances of re-bleeding, making it indispensable for first responders and healthcare professionals.

• Cost-effective: Priced at nearly one-fourth the cost of imported alternatives, making advanced wound care accessible across India.

• This success story exemplifies the impact of DBT-BIRAC’s funding schemes in empowering Indian startups to translate scientific excellence into affordable, made-in-India healthcare solutions for India and the world.