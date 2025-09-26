Festive Flavours

Let’s be honest. Durga Puja is never just about pandal hopping. When you step out with friends or family, the plan always includes not just the mandaps you want to see, but also the food stops along the way. Honestly, can Puja ever feel complete without grabbing a roadside egg roll or digging into a plate of rice and ‘kosha mangsho’?

‘Millennium Post’ has put together a list of the best places where you can eat to your heart’s content and keep the ‘adda’ going.

Where: Alfresco, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

When: Sep 28-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner); Midnight Buffet: Sep 28-Oct 1 (1 am-3 am)

What’s on offer: ‘Sharodiya Mohabhoj’ brings together Bengal’s rich culinary heritage with contemporary innovation.

Chef’s choice: Ranihati’r Macher Chop, Murgir Fuluri and Malpua Lasagne













Where: Sonargaon, Taj Bengal

When: Sep 28-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner)

What’s on offer: ‘Mahabhoj aamish’ (non-veg) thali, Mahabhoj seafood thali and Mahabhoj niramish (veg) thali

Chef’s choice: Sonargaon’s ‘Mahabhoj thalis’

Where: Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata

When: September 28 - October 5

What’s on offer: Curated regional and festive delicacies

Where: Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass

When: Sep 27 to Oct 1 (dinner)

What’s on offer: ‘Mynt Special Durga Puja’ gourmet buffet

Chef’s choice: Mochar Shami Kebab, Aam Tel Diye Parshe and Ilisher Nonibhara













Where: Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal

When: Sep 27-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner buffet)

What’s on offer: Unexplored cuisines from North East India; dishes from kitchens of India; our signature ‘kebaberie’ creates Indian and international cuisines

Where: Ottimo Cucina Italiana, ITC Royal Bengal

When: Sep 27-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner)

What’s on offer: Organic, vibrant spirit and cuisine of Italy, where the chef combines traditional flavours with a showman’s flair, combining modern and classical cuisines

Where: Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar

When: Sep 27-Oct 2 (Lunch & dinner buffet)

What’s on offer: A-la-carte restaurant offers authentic Bengali delicacies along with a delectable spread of Indian and international cuisine

Where: Dum Pukht, ITC Sonar

When: Sep 27-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner)

What’s on offer: ‘The Grand Cuisine of India’ featuring culinary gems from the royal kitchens of Awadh

Where: Pan Asian, ITC Sonar

When: Sep 27-Oct 2 (lunch and dinner)

What’s on offer: Repertoire of culinary traditions from East Asia













Where: Rosewood Banquet, The Park Kolkata

When: Sep 29-Oct 1 (Lunch only)

What’s on offer: The spread includes a variety of Bengali favourites from traditional ‘bhaja’ and vegetarian classics to indulgent non-vegetarian specials, accompaniments and festive desserts.

Chef’s choice: Gondhoraj Fish Ball Butter Fry, Panchphoran Murgh Tikka and Ambala Paneer Tikka













Where: Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

When: September 28 to October 2

What’s on offer: Dishes inspired by grandmothers like shorshe ilish, kosha mangsho, cholar dal and narkel naru