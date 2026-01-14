‘Festival of New Choreographies: KalaYatra 2026’ – A showcase of India’s performing arts

It was a moment of cultural significance for the National Capital when the much-awaited ‘Festival of New Choreographies: Kalayatra 2026’ was ceremoniously inaugurated on January 13 at Kamani Auditorium, heralding a five-day national celebration of India’s living classical dance traditions. Conceived and curated by Padma Vibhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh, the festival brings together 10 eminent dance institutions from across Bharat, presenting powerful new choreographic works rooted in civilisational wisdom and artistic rigour.

Jointly presented by the Department of Art, Culture & Languages, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth), the festival marks a rare confluence of governance, Guruship and creative vision, reiterating Delhi’s position as a vibrant cultural capital of India.

The inauguration was attended by senior government officials and distinguished dignitaries, as well as cultural leaders and iconic artists such as Uma Sharma, Malini Awasthi, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Vanashree Rao, Geeta Chandran, Wasifuddin Dagar, Sharon Lowen, Saswati Sen, Ranjana Gauhar, among others. The packed auditorium bore testimony to the deep resonance that classical dance continues to hold in the cultural consciousness of the city and the nation.





Stating that the Delhi Government is proud to jointly present this unique Festival of New Choreographies, K. Mahesh, Secretary, Department of Art, Culture & Language, Govt of NCT of Delhi, said, “Our Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is committed to positioning Delhi as a global cultural hub. For the first time, the Delhi Government’s Department of Art, Culture & Language has partnered with internationally renowned cultural icon Dr Sonal Mansingh and her institution. Culture is a key priority for the Delhi Government and the number of cultural events in 2025 has doubled under this vision.”

The grand cultural show celebrating India’s performing arts started with the opening performance of Amruth-Manthan. Conceptualised, choreographed and directed by Dr Sonal Mansingh, the CICD repertory depicted an episode from the ancient holy Hindu scriptures -the great churn of the cosmic ocean for nectar (Amrut). The many-layered presentation depicted multiple aspects of society - good and bad, right and wrong that have prevailed for eons. Ultimately, righteousness prevails. The outstanding presentation with massive props was a work of art by itself that took months of preparation and rehearsals to bring alive the moment of each character and the period of those times. Convincing in their respective roles, the dancers lived their roles. As the curtain fell, the pin-drop auditorium burst into rapturous applause with a standing ovation to the Diva of Indian dance, Dr Sonal Mansingh, and the dancers as well.





Reciprocating her gratitude, Dr Sonal Mansingh said, “I deeply value the support of the Government of Delhi in recognising classical dance as a civilisational responsibility. When governance and culture walk together, platforms like the ‘Festival of New Choreographies’ become possible, where tradition is honoured and creative thinking is encouraged.” Elaborating on why FoNC bears significance, she said, “Every new choreography carries the weight of tradition and the courage of renewal. This festival stands for that delicate balance, where our past is remembered with reverence and the present is expressed with responsibility. Also, the Guru’s role is not to preserve art as a museum piece, but to allow it to breathe, evolve and respond to society. The ‘Festival of New Choreographies’ is a collective offering by Gurus who understand this sacred duty.”

The second and last performance of the day, ‘Athijeevanam’, was a Kathakali presentation by the International Kathakali Centre, Delhi. Directed by the veteran Guru T.B. Jagadeesan, the choreography was themed on saving the earth from human avarice. The dance narration addressed the importance of preserving nature for the sustainability of life, failing which, the annihilation of mankind and the planet is certain. The 400-year-old traditional art form of God’s Own Country, Kathakali, literally means storytelling through drama, which the group performed brilliantly. The performance depicted the years of dedication that go into such a nuanced classical performance by the artists. Audience lapped it all, be it the colourful costumes, elaborate make-up and theme and music, which evoked an awareness to respect shared resources and space on earth for future generations and posterity. The artists of the International Kathakali Centre were felicitated after their performance.





As the curtain fell on the first day of the five-day FoNC, more new choreographies are set to be unveiled on January 15, 28 and 29 at Kamani Auditorium.