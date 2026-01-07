Festival of New Choreographies: Celebrating traditional Indian dances

The curtain was formally raised today on the much-anticipated ‘Festival of New Choreographies’ - ‘KalaYatra 2026’, a never-before-seen five-day cultural odyssey featuring 10 eminent dance groups from across Bharat.

Presented by the Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi, NCT, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth) and Padma Vibhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh, the festival celebrates traditional Indian dances, ‘Sanatan’ history and the enduring civilisational value of Bharat through contemporary choreographic expression rooted in tradition.

The curtain raiser was graced by Dr Sonal Mansingh, Founder-President of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances and visionary curator of the festival, along with a distinguished panel of Gurus, choreographers and cultural leaders representing diverse dance traditions of India. The speakers reflected on the relevance of new choreographies in traditional dance forms, the responsibility of Gurus in shaping cultural consciousness, and the importance of platforms that nurture artistic innovation while remaining anchored in Bharatiya values.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sonal Mansingh said: “‘Festival of New Choreographies’ is not merely a cultural event, it is a civilisational dialogue. New choreographies are essential to keep our classical traditions alive, responsive and relevant. When rooted in our sacred wisdom and lived realities, innovation becomes a continuation of tradition, not its rupture.”

She further emphasised that the ‘Festival of New Choreographies 2026’ is envisioned as a space where young and senior artistes alike engage deeply with India’s cultural inheritance, presenting narratives that speak to both timeless values and contemporary society.

The curtain raiser featured insightful addresses by Babu Panicker, President, International Centre for Kathakali; Vanashree Rao, eminent Kuchipudi Guru & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee; Bhaswati Mishra, eminent Kathak Maestro & Choreographer; Sindhu Mishra, eminent Guru & Choreographer; Bhabananda Barbayan, eminent Sattriya Guru & Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee; Deepti Omchery, eminent Mohiniattam Guru & Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and Minaakshi Dass, Trustee, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

Each speaker underscored the festival’s national character, with the diversity of dance vocabularies being showcased and the significance of Delhi as a cultural capital of India.