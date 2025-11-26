Feast Across Borders: A Global Culinary Celebration

Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla hosted a spectacular media table for its ongoing global food festival ‘Feast Across Borders’ and the evening was an incredible success. Curated by the Marketing & Communication Manager, the gathering brought together distinguished media professionals and food enthusiasts for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Chef Jitendra and the F&B team crafted an impressive spread of international delicacies that won unanimous praise from all attendees. From flavourful signature dishes to beautifully presented plates, every element reflected passion, creativity and exceptional culinary skill.

A special round of applause goes to General Manager Ritesh Sharma, whose vision and leadership brought this remarkable food festival to life. His commitment to elevating guest experiences continues to set new benchmarks for the property.

The ‘Feast Across Borders’ food festival is live till November 30, between 7 pm and 11 pm, offering guests a chance to savour flavours from around the world under one roof. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this delectable celebration and indulge in an extraordinary dining experience.

For reservations & details: +91 95829 44897