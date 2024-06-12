Experience the thrill of cricket at Aqua, The Park, New Delhi

Unwind and immerse yourself in the live action of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Aqua, The Park, New Delhi. Experience the thrill of cricket in the most luxurious setting, complemented by delectable cuisine. This cricket season, The Park, New Delhi, is elevating the excitement with fantastic deals on food and drinks, making it the perfect place to gather with friends and family to cheer for your favourite team.

Cricket is an emotional journey for every Indian, but it’s never truly complete without that perfect meal that enchants your taste buds with every delightful bite. This is why Aqua is kindling your passion by presenting an array of mouth-watering dishes, including ‘Chimichurri Fried Fish’ with tartar and ‘French Fries’, ‘Panko Crusted Chicken Burger’, ‘Spring Vegetable’ and ‘Mozzarella Lasagna’, ‘Barbeque Chicken Wings’ and much more. These delectable offerings are sure to keep you glued to your couch!

And here’s the kicker: In addition to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup screenings, The Park, New Delhi, invites you to dive into Aqua’s legendary pool parties every Sunday. Experience an unforgettable blend of cricket excitement and poolside fun, complete with refreshing drinks, vibrant music and a lively atmosphere.

Catch all the matches live and tantalise your taste buds with scrumptious food and drinks.

Place: Aqua, The Park, New Delhi, 15 Parliament Street, New Delhi

Dates: June 2, 2024 - June 29, 2024

Deals: Exclusive packages starting at Rs 2000 inclusive of beverages (domestic or imported) and appetizers

Contact details: 91-9873012304 / 91-9811398078 / 011 2374 3000