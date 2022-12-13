Experience The Magic Of 'Wicca', A Book Of Rituals & Spells

Om Books International proudly announced the publication of 'Wicca: A Magical Journey with Spells and Rituals' at its book launch.

An easy self-help manual for working spells to improve one's life circumstances, the book provides a succinct introduction to the subject, while also creating awareness about the world of the Wiccan. It will help dispel the myth of a witch being 'evil' and make people realise that the modern-day witch is engaged in working for the highest good.

Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor, who was one of the chief guests at the book launch, said: "Rashme's book makes compelling reading. In her writing, Rashme displays a deep knowledge of the psyche of Wicca, of healing witchcraft and the exotic practice of spells and magical wizardry. The reader is led through a bewildering maze of incense-filled prose that will assail your senses as though you are physically by her altar."

The author, Rashme Oberoi, shared, "I have structured it as a handbook and guide to Wicca and Wiccan practices, drawing on my experiences. Unlike most international books, which provide complicated spells, I have used simple tips on how to improve your finances and relationships, remove obstacles and heal yourself through re-energising and cleansing your chakras and auras."

Ajay Mago, the publisher at 'Om Books International', said, "I love the way Rashme has demystified the world of Wicca in simple, layman's terms. She makes it accessible. Above all, she speaks of the healing power of the practice. We already have many international publishers seeking translation rights for it. We have a bestseller in our hands."

"The book has been an eye-opener for someone like me who had no idea of Wicca. Rashme's book introduced me to a fascinating world. I am sure many readers will echo my thoughts," added Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, editor-in-chief of 'Om Books International'.

Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of 'The Print' also said: "The book is not just an eye-opener and an informative guide; it is also a gripping story of a Wiccan. The book will captivate your mind and soul!"

"Rashme's book makes a very interesting read while being educational," said Nafisa Ali.