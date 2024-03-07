Experience the excellence of Bengal with ‘Bangla Natya Utsab’

From March 8 to March 10, 2024, the Paschim Banga Natya Academy in collaboration with the Information and Cultural Affairs Department and the Government of West Bengal, is set to present this year’s ‘Bangla Natya Utsab’.

To be held at Muktadhara Auditorium, New Delhi, the event has been organised by the Office of the Resident Commissioner, Government of West Bengal, New Delhi. The three-day event will make the audience experience the excellence of Bengal with its theatrical performances, musical evenings, classical fusion band performances, dance recitals, cuisines and crafts of Bengal.

On the inaugural day, which is to take place today, the event will begin at 4 pm with ‘Siddha Veena Live Show’ by ‘Riwayat’, a unique fusion band, which will be followed by ‘Firey Eso Agun’, a dance performance by Shinjan Dance Academy; ‘Pankil O Shundor’ by ‘Sansaptak’ and ‘Ashruto’ by Srijani Socio-Cultural Association, New Delhi.

The next day, visitors will witness many more cultural programmes including ‘Chenni’ by ‘Prarambh’, ‘Mrityu Sangeet’ by ‘Aakriti’, ‘Raj-jotok’ by Karol Bagh Bangiya Sansad, ‘Mahamaya’ by ‘Japonchitro’ and ‘Bhul Rasta’ by ‘Swapno Ekhon’.

The last day of the event will begin with ‘Bari and Mittirmoshay’ by CR Park Bangiya Samaj, ‘Pratham Pratishruti’ by Navapalli Natya Sanstha and it will end with ‘Ardhangini’ By Ballygunge Bratyojon.