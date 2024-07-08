Experience exciting culinary escapades at Infinity, Crowne Plaza

Experience a wholesome culinary journey at Infinity, the all-day dining restaurant at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, where Executive Chef Roushan Sharma invites all to indulge in two creatively curated dining experiences every weekend throughout July.

‘Khau Gali’ themed weekend dinners: Enjoy a delectable feast of India’s most beloved street foods every Friday and Saturday. The hotel’s ‘Khau Gali’ themed dinners promise an unforgettable experience with dishes inspired by iconic street food lanes across the country. Discover the rich flavours of ‘Ajmer ki Kadhi Kachori’, the delectable ‘Chandni Chowk Ke Paranthe’ and the irresistible ‘Manek Chowk ki Dabeli’, along with the tangy ‘puchkas’ from Park Street and the quintessential ‘Vada Paos’ from Ghatkopar, meticulously crafted to transport food lovers to the bustling ‘khau galis’ of India.

‘Back-to-School’ themed Sunday brunch: Sundays celebrate nostalgia and culinary delight with the hotel’s ‘Back-to-School’ themed brunch. Chef Roushan Sharma has curated a menu that pays homage to cherished school-day favourites. Food lovers may indulge in ‘samosas’, bread ‘pakoras’, burgers, jalebis, noodles and bread pizza along with treating themselves to a trip down memory lane with the hotel’s kids’ chocolate counter filled with 1990s nostalgia and a delightful assortment of ice creams. Their lavish main course and themed desserts, including ‘Appam’ with veg stew, ‘Mirchi vada’, ‘Medu vada’, Manchurian and popcorn, ensure a feast for all ages. Plus, people may enjoy complimentary access to Crowne Plaza’s pool, making it the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy a leisurely Sunday afternoon.

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar

‘Khau Gali’ themed weekend dinners: Fridays and Saturdays (7 pm to 11 pm)

Buffet Price: Rs 2499 + taxes (food and soft beverages)

‘Back-to-School’ themed Sunday brunch: Sundays (1 pm to 4 pm)

Buffet Price: Rs 1999 + taxes (food and soft beverages)

For reservations, call: +91 8860634435