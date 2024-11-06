European Union Film Festival 2024

The ‘India Habitat Centre’ (IHC) is back with another edition of the ‘European Union Film Festival’ which begins today and will run till November 12, 2024.

Open to all with an entry on a first-come-first-serve basis, the opening film on the first day will be the Italian comedy ‘La Chimera’ directed by Alice Rohrwacher and screened at IHC’s Stein Auditorium from 7 pm.

Films like ‘Baan’ (Portuguese drama directed by Leonor Teles; to be screened on November 9); ‘Restore Point’/‘Bod Obnovy’ (Czech Republic sci-fi thriller directed by Robert Hloz; to be screened on November 10); ‘Without Air’/‘Elfogy A Levego’ (Hungarian drama directed by Katalin Moldovai; to be screened on November 11) and ‘Employee of the Month’/ L’employee Du Mois’ (Belgium comedy-drama directed by Veronique Jadin; to be screened on November 12) will be screened at IHC’s Gulmohar Hall on 7 pm onwards.