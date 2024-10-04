Eros Hotel New Delhi unveils traditional ‘Satvik’ delights

Celebrate the Navratri festivities with ‘Eros Hotel New Delhi’ as it welcomes guests to indulge in delightful ‘Navratri Thali’ at its finest restaurants, ‘Blooms’ and ‘Singh Sahib’. Indulge in the authentic flavours of Navratri food, carefully curated to appease the appetite of both fast observers and gastronomers.

Amid the amazing dining ambience patrons can pamper their taste buds with a diverse selection of tasty and tangy starters’ options such as ‘Falahaari Vrat Chaat’, ‘Sabudana Tikki Chaat’, ‘Kacche Kele ki Chaat’, ‘Kuttu ki Papdi Chaat’ and ‘Mix Fruit Chaat’. To satiate the lunch and dinner time craving relish the main course that offers options like ‘Jeera Dhaniya ke Sookey Aloo’, ‘Anar Angoor Ka Raita’, ‘Samak ke Chawal’, ‘Kacchey Kele ki Subzi’, ‘Khatta Meetha Sitaphal’, ‘Lauki Kaju Ke Koftey’, ‘Mawa Mewe Ki Asharfi’, ‘Kuttu Ki Puri’, ‘Sago Crisp’ and many more.

At the ‘Tea Lounge’ in ‘Eros Hotel’, fast observers can tantalise their taste buds with a wide variety of Navratri ‘chaats’. From ‘Falahaari Vrat Chaat’, ‘Shakarkandi ki Chaat’, ‘Sabudana Tikki Chaat’ and many more that offers an unparalleled experience to them. In addition to this, a diverse selection of starters including ‘Kuttu’ rolls, ‘Sabudana and Singhdana’ fritters, ‘Barwan Paneer Tempura’, ‘Roasted Sweet Potato Tart’, ‘Vrat wali Roesti’, ‘Amaranth Pancake and ‘Fruit Brochettes’.

This remarkable dining experience during the festive season is certain to make a lasting impression, regardless of whether you are fasting or are just looking to enjoy the genuine flavours of Navratri cuisine.

Venue: Blooms / Singh Sahib, Eros Hotel New Delhi

Date: October 3 - October 12, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm

Price: Rs 995 + taxes for thali

Venue: Tea Lounge, Eros Hotel New Delhi

Date: October 3 - October 12, 2024

Time: Noon to 9:30 pm

Price: Rs 650 + taxes