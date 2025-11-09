Eros Hotel New Delhi rings in Christmas with a joyful cake mixing ceremony

With the city slowly embracing the magic of festive spirit, Eros Hotel New Delhi ushered in the season with a joyful cake-mixing ceremony on November 7. The luxury hotel embraced the festive cheer with a spectacular celebration attended by hotel staff, renowned food and beverage influencers and distinguished guests, all in the presence of General Manager Davinder Juj.

The entire hotel was decked out in festive lights, Christmas décor and balloons. Every corner dazzled with Christmas trees as the venue rolled out the red carpet for the event, which was graced by over 50 guests, including prominent personalities from the city.

The fun-filled event took place at the poolside lawn, where long tables brimming with a wide array of cake-mixing ingredients added to the celebratory atmosphere. The venue was filled with an assortment of ingredients such as almonds, cashew nuts, dates, apricots, raisins, orange peel, black currants and pistachios, along with a delightful array of spices - cinnamon powder, ginger powder, cardamom powder and cloves.

Chef Diwas Wadhera and Davinder Juj led the ceremony and performed the first step of the traditional cake-mixing ritual. Donning red aprons, guests and staff members enthusiastically participated, pouring the soaked ingredients into large containers, officially marking the beginning of the harvest and festive season.

Talking about the ceremony, Davinder Juj said, “Christmas is almost around the corner and to commemorate this festival, we organised the annual cake mixing ceremony. Through this age-old ritual, we aim to ignite the spirit of joy and togetherness, ensuring that the season continues to bring positivity, prosperity, success and good fortune to all.”

The ceremony was followed by a high tea and delectable refreshments that perfectly complemented the flavours of the ceremony.