Eros Hotel New Delhi hosts a fun-filled cake-mixing ceremony

Entering the new phase of the ongoing festive season, Eros Hotel New Delhi hosted a spectacular cake-mixing ceremony attended by hotel staff, renowned food and beverage influencers and distinguished guests, all in the presence of General Manager Davinder Juj.

The lively event occurred in the hotel’s lush green garden, where the vibrant decorations set the perfect festive tone, radiating warmth and joy, brimming with a wide array of cake-mixing ingredients and long tables added to the celebratory atmosphere. The venue was filled with a large assortment of cake-mixing ingredients, such as almonds, cashew nuts, dates, apricots, raisins, orange peel, black currants and pistachios, including a delightful array of spices, including cinnamon powder, ginger powder, cardamom powder and cloves.

Davinder Juj and Chef Diwas Wadhera led the ceremony and performed the first step of the age-old English tradition of cake mixing. Donned in aprons, the guests and other staff members also participated zealously and poured the soaked ingredients into large containers, officially marking the beginning of the harvesting and festive season.

Regarding the ceremony, Davinder Juj said, “The cake-mixing ceremony marks the beginning of the festive season, setting the stage for the Christmas and New Year celebrations hosted annually by Eros Hotel. Through this time-honoured ritual, we aim to ignite the spirit of joy and togetherness, ensuring that the season continues to bring positivity, prosperity, success and good fortune to all.”

The ceremony was followed by a high tea and delectable refreshments that perfectly complemented the flavours of the ceremony.