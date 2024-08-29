Eros Hotel, Nehru Place celebrates a vibrant Janmashtami

On August 26, 2024, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place was transformed into a vibrant celebration of Janmashtami, capturing the joyous spirit of the festival in an atmosphere filled with cultural expression and a deep sense of togetherness. The event, thoughtfully conceptualised by General Manager, Davinder Juj, was a beautiful reflection of the hotel’s commitment to blending tradition with contemporary flair.

As soon as guests entered the hotel, they were greeted by an ambiance that radiated the festive spirit. Intricate floral arrangements, traditional hangings and subtle lighting adorned the space, setting the perfect vibe for Janmashtami. The soothing tunes of live ‘bhajan’ singers added to the spiritual atmosphere, creating a serene yet uplifting environment that set the tone for the celebrations ahead.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the cultural performances by various departments of the hotel, including ‘Security’, ‘Production’, ‘Housekeeping’ and the ‘Front Desk’. On regular days, these teams work in perfect harmony to ensure the smooth operation of the hotel, but today was their opportunity to showcase their creative sides. Each department delivered energetic performances, infused with friendly competitiveness and it was evident that everyone had put their hearts into making the evening memorable. From dance routines to skits and musical acts, the performances were diverse and delightful, each bringing a unique touch to the festivities.

Adding to the charm of the evening were the little stars, Vanya Singh as Radha and Aarav Kumar as Krishna, who captivated everyone with their enchanting performances. The event was gracefully hosted by Samvedna Suman, Marketing and Communication Manager and H Rajesh Rawat, Assistant Manager, Housekeeping. Their enthusiasm and dedication were evident, setting the perfect tone for the evening and enhancing the overall experience.

Davinder Juj’s heartfelt address to his colleagues resonated deeply with everyone present. His warm and encouraging message highlighted the unity and camaraderie that define the Eros Hotel team, making him more approachable and relatable than ever. The interactive session that followed, filled with fun and engagement, saw participants winning special hampers, further adding to the festive spirit.

The celebration concluded with a scrumptious hi-tea, offering a delectable array of sweet and savoury treats. The lively conversations and cheerful interactions among the staff and guests created a familial atmosphere, reinforcing the bond that makes Eros Hotel a special place to work and visit.

This Janmashtami celebration at Eros Hotel was more than just a festive event - it was a celebration of the collective strength, creativity and unity of the hotel’s team. By successfully organising such a vibrant celebration amidst the hotel’s busiest operational hours, the event set a new standard for how festivals are celebrated at Eros Hotel, adding a fresh and joyful dimension to our vibrant culture. With smiles, laughter and a friendly spirit in the air, it was a day that will be fondly remembered by all.