Enjoy diverse flavours at Nepalese Food Festival

Embark on an exquisite culinary voyage to Nepal with The Park New Delhi’s Nepalese Food Festival, which will run until June 30. This gastronomic event offers guests a unique opportunity to savour the rich and diverse flavours of Nepal, right in the heart of Delhi.

Hailing from the heart of Nepal, the hotel’s talented Chef Basant Rana is set to take food lovers on a culinary journey wherein his expertise will bring authentic recipes passed down through generations, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.

People can delight their taste buds with a tantalising menu that includes signature dishes such as ‘Sherpa Style Chicken Leado’, ‘Steamed Chicken Jhol Momo’, ‘Dal Kwati’, ‘Maharaja Thali’, ‘Bhaktapur Special Juju dhau’, ‘Alu Tama’, ‘Chyau Ko subzi’, ‘Marsi Bhaat’, ‘Steamed Chicken Chholia’, ‘Steamed Pork Sekua’ and many more from the heart of the Himalayas.

Don’t miss this chance to savour the vibrant and diverse world of Nepali cuisine. Food lovers can make their reservations by gathering their appetites and be prepared for an extraordinary dining experience.

Where: Mist, The Park, 15 Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001

When: June 24 - June 30, 2024

Availability: Lunch and Dinner (Curated Set menu and a la carte)

For reservations, please call: 011 2374 3000/ +91 9654203076