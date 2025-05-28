Enjoy an indulgent brunch at Cosy Box Gurgaon
Ease into your Sunday with our indulgent brunch experience at Cosy Box Gurgaon.
From gourmet small plates to refreshing cocktails and sunlit vibes, enjoy a perfect blend of flavour and flair. Whether you are toasting with friends or unwinding with family, we’ve curated the ultimate laid-back afternoon - where good food, good music and great company come together.
Delight in live buffet counters, pasta cooked to order, fresh salad creations and a live egg station serving your favourites just the way you like them. All this, set to the sound of live music that fills the air with feel-good energy.
Venue: Cosy Box, Gurgaon
Timings: Every Sunday | 12 pm - 4 pm
